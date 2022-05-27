SKM govt in Sikkim completes 3 years in power; CM says health, edu infra improved considerably

The SKM government in Sikkim completed three years in power on Friday, with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressing gratitude to the people of the state for reposing faith in his party, besides listing the development work undertaken by his dispensation.

Tamang, in his message, said his government has ''continuously strived to fulfill the promises it made to the people of the state''.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) had in 2019 seized power in the Hill state, ending the 25-year rule of Pawan Kumar Chamling-led Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

Highlighting his government's major achievements, Tamang said, ''Health infrastructure and services, which the previous government neglected for 25 years, have improved after our party formed government in the state. People in the state can now avail of quality health services.'' The SKM government has also extended medical support to the public from the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Cell and non-profitable political organization 'Garib Jan Kalyan Pakistan, he maintained.

Sharing future plans, Tamang said the government has proposed to set up state-of-the-art hospitals, equipped with modern facilities, in Namchi and Singtam, besides a 100-bedded hospital in Soreng.

Apart from that, projects to upgrade various other health facilities are on the cards, Tamang said. ''The SKM government is also making sincere efforts to make Sikkim an education hub. In a bid to achieve this goal, world-class educational institutes like Netaji Subash Chandra Bose University of Excellence and Khanchendzonga State University have been established to impart quality education to the students,'' the chief minister stated. He later attended a function at Manan Kendra in the state capital, which was organized to celebrate the completion of SKM government's three years in power.

