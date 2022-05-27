Left Menu

Protest at Calcutta University demanding online exams

Demanding online examinations, students demonstrated at the Calcutta University CU on Friday.Around 200 students demonstrated outside the varsitys main campus at College Street, claiming that two months of classroom teaching was not enough for finishing the syllabus of a six-month semester and holding offline examinations.Classes were held on campus only for two months and we are expected to write papers based on the whole syllabus.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-05-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 16:44 IST
Protest at Calcutta University demanding online exams
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Demanding online examinations, students demonstrated at the Calcutta University (CU) on Friday.

Around 200 students demonstrated outside the varsity's main campus at College Street, claiming that two months of classroom teaching was not enough for finishing the syllabus of a six-month semester and holding offline examinations.

''Classes were held on campus only for two months and we are expected to write papers based on the whole syllabus. This is possible only if exams are held in an open book format like the last two years,'' said Arijit Saha, a student of CU-affiliated Bangabasi College.

Similar protests were held twice in the last one week at the varsity's main campus.

Two high-power committees formed by CU have recommended the undergraduate and post-graduate end-semester examinations be held in the offline mode. However, principals of colleges have been asked to give their feedback on the recommendation.

Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told PTI on Thursday that the varsity will take the final decision after getting opinions from all stakeholders.

A CU official said that while the faculty is overwhelmingly in favour of offline exams, a section of students, including the students' unions, want the online examination system to continue.

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad state president Trinankur Bhattacharya said general students were demanding online examinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
4
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022