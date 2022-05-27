Left Menu

Biden to address Naval grads amid Texas, Ukraine backdrop

President Joe Biden is set to address graduates at the United States Naval Academy Friday amid turbulence abroad with Russias invasion of Ukraine and tragedy at home after two mass shootings in as many weeks.Bidens remarks to the more than 1,000 newly commissioned ensigns and second lieutenants at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, will be his first commencement address of the year.

27-05-2022
US President Joe Biden (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
President Joe Biden is set to address graduates at the United States Naval Academy Friday amid turbulence abroad with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and tragedy at home after two mass shootings in as many weeks.

Biden's remarks to the more than 1,000 newly commissioned ensigns and second lieutenants at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, will be his first commencement address of the year. He is also set to deliver remarks at Saturday's graduation ceremony at the University of Delaware, his alma mater. On Sunday, the president will visit Uvalde, Texas to console grieving families after Tuesday's shooting at an elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers.

