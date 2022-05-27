Left Menu

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 31

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 18:40 IST
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 31
  • Country:
  • India

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Friday extended the last date of submission of online application forms for admission to graduate and postgraduate courses to May 31.

Earlier, May 25 was the last date for the submission of the admission forms.

The varsity has also extended the last date for filling online registration forms for admission to B.Tech and B.Arch cources till June 20.

''Considering the extended schedule of JEE-Mains and NATA Examinations, the last date of filling of online registration forms for admission to B.Tech and B.Arch at JMT has also been extended till 20.06.2022,'' a notification read.

Till Wednesday, a total of 1,03,397 candidates were registered for admission in 136 programmes for the academic year 2022-23, a university official had said on Thursday.

Of the total candidates, 56,667 are females, JMI Registrar Nazim Hussain Al Jafri said.

Of the total 136 programmes, 39 are undergraduate courses and 78 postgraduate courses.

The registration has concluded for 17 postgraduate diploma courses and two advanced diploma courses.

The JMI released its admission prospectus online in April and admission forms were made available from April 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022