Pricol, PSG College of Technology set up Centre of Excellence

Automotive technology company Pricol Ltd on Friday said it has set up a Centre of Excellence in association with PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore to develop high-efficiency micro motors and robotics and artificial intelligence-based processes and equipment.

With Pricol's strong footprint in product domain and customer connect and PSG Institutions' expertise in first principle fundamentals, the Centre of Excellence would certainly benefit the community at large to come out with world-class new technology products.

''This Centre of Excellence is a small effort from our end towards bringing industry and academia together. Pricol has identified and is implementing several new technology solutions and innovation processes to meet the requirements of automotive OEMs both in India and overseas,'' Pricol Ltd Managing Director Vikram Mohan said.

PSG would support in the development of high-efficiency micro motors, robotics and artificial intelligence-based processes and equipment, he said.

The Centre of Excellence inside the campus of PSG College of Technology would help students to proactively be part of real-world challenges and also add value to our product and process, he said.

