Delhi govt extends last date for EWS admissions in entry level classes up to Jun 14

The Delhi government has extended the last date for EWS admissions in entry level classes up to June 14, according to officials. The last date for reporting by successful candidates of EWS and DG category in entry level classes has been extended up to June 14, Yogesh Pal Singh, Deputy Director of Education, said.

Updated: 27-05-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 19:04 IST
The Delhi government has extended the last date for EWS admissions in entry level classes up to June 14, according to officials. “The last date for reporting by successful candidates of EWS and DG category in entry level classes has been extended up to June 14,” Yogesh Pal Singh, Deputy Director of Education, said. The admissions to entry level classes in private schools in the city under Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories began from March 29. According to provisions of the Right to Education Act, 25 per cent of seats in entry level classes -- nursery, KG or class 1 -- in private schools is reserved for students from EWS, DG and CWSN categories.

While EWS refers to children whose annual family income is less than Rs 1 lakh, the DG category includes SC, ST, OBC, non-creamy layer, orphans, transgender and children living with or affected by HIV. PTI GJS SRY

