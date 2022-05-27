Mizoram records lowest infant mortality rate in country for second consecutive year

Mizoram has the lowest infant mortality rate (IMR) in the country with three deaths per thousand live births, as per data published by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India.

The Northeastern state made the achievement for the second consecutive year, officials in Aizawl said.

Nagaland with an IMR of four secured second place, followed by Sikkim and Goa having an IMR of five each, as per the Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin 2020.

While the national average was 28, Madhya Pradesh has the highest IMR in the country at 43, it said.

Among the Northeastern states, Assam has the highest infant mortality rate of 36, followed by Meghalaya at 29 and Arunachal Pradesh at 21, as per the data.

The IMR of Mizoram in 2016 was 27. It reduced to 15 in 2017 and further reduced to five in 2018 and three in 2019, they said.

The Mizoram Health Department attributed the achievement to the hard work and dedication of healthcare workers, and staff of departments such as education, public health engineering, social welfare and rural development.

The infant mortality rate, which is widely accepted as a crude indicator of the overall health scenario, is defined as the infant deaths (less than one year) per thousand live births in a given time period in a particular region.

