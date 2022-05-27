Left Menu

IP University VC Mahesh Sharma appointed chairman of UCMS governing body

Dr. Mahesh Verma has been appointed as the new Chairman of the coveted University College of Medical Sciences of Delhi University, the IP University said in the statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 20:32 IST
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Vice-Chancellor Mahesh Verma has been appointed the new chairman of the governing body of University College of Medical Sciences of the Delhi University, a statement said on Friday.

The UCMS was established in 1971 as a Constituent College of the University of Delhi.

''The Vice Chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Padma Shri Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma has been appointed as the new Chairman of the coveted University College of Medical Sciences of Delhi University,'' the IP University said in the statement. Verma is also Professor Emeritus, Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi. The university said Verma is the president of the International Association of Dental Research (India) and vice chairman of the World Dental Fereration, Geneva, Switzerland. He is also the vice chairman of the science committee representing India, it said. He is also the recipient of the prestigious Dr B C Roy Award in the field of dentistry, the university said.

