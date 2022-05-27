Why CM Mann silent over state's ranking in national achievement survey, asks Warring

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday questioned the ''stony silence'' of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for not congratulating students for excelling in the national achievement survey conducted by the Centre. According to a report of the NAS-2021, Punjab has emerged as the top performer among states. It has got first rank in all subjects of Classes 3, 5, 8 and first position in mathematics subject of Class 10. The NAS was conducted on November 12, 2021 by the Centre. The NAS is a national-level assessment survey which is conducted to obtain information about learning achievement of students. Warring on Friday slammed CM Mann for not congratulating the students and teachers of Punjab on getting top rank in the NAS. ''I am surprised over the stony silence of our Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann as it is a matter of pride and glory for all the Punjabis,'' Warring said in a statement. ''Or the government has turned stone deaf and cannot hear and bear anything other than the Delhi Model, which fell way behind the Punjab model,'' said Warring. The Punjab Congress chief said the ''silence'' of the chief minister and his party is obvious as they cannot afford to acknowledge the achievements of the Congress government.

''They must be shocked as to how they can sell a model that they claim is so successful when it fell way behind the Punjab model that they seek to improve,'' he said while taking a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's oft-repeated claims about Delhi model of education. Warring urged the chief minister that as a proud Punjabi, he should not have any hesitations in glorifying the Punjab model wherever he goes, whether to Gujarat or Himachal Pradesh.

''Instead of parroting Kejriwal's failed Delhi model, as was revealed in the recent NAS, you should proudly propagate the successful Punjab Model,'' Warring advised Mann. ''We do not want or expect you to acknowledge the achievement of the Congress government in improving the education system in the state, but at least have the moral courage to acknowledge the achievements of your own Punjabi teachers and students who have outshone everyone in the country, including those who study in Delhi,'' Warring told Mann.

