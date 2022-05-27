UGC warns students against seeking admission in unrecognised AIPHS

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday warned students against seeking admission in All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences (AIPHS), saying the self-styled institution is not empowered to award any degree.

''It has come to our notice that All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences (AIPHS) which has its office in Alipur, Delhi is offering various degree courses in gross violation of the UGC Act, 1956. The mentioned institute is neither recognised by UGC in terms of establishment nor empowered to award any degree,'' UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

''The general public, students, parents and other stakeholders are cautioned not to take admission in the self-styled institution,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)