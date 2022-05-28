Left Menu

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka dominate Day 2 of Indian Open Surfing

The three-day competition is the official national championship of the Surfing Federation of India, the countrys governing body for the sport of surfing and stand-up paddling.In the Groms Boys U16 surf category semifinals it was a clean sweep by Tamil Nadu surfers, with Kishore Kumar leading the race by a huge margin. Kishore emerged with the highest marks in the competition.

PTI | Mangalore | Updated: 28-05-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 15:23 IST
Karnataka's Ishita Malviya (6.17) and Sinchana Gowda (7.30), along with Goa's Sugar Banarse (11.27) and Tamil Nadu's Srishthi Selvam (10.37), advanced to the finals of the women's competition in the Indian Open of Surfing here on Saturday.

Banarse will also compete in the finals of the groms (16 & under) girls surf category on Sunday.

Banarse, 16 impressed all the judges with her surfing, gathering the highest points among the women who made it to the finals at the Panambur beach. The three-day competition is the official national championship of the Surfing Federation of India, – the country's governing body for the sport of surfing and stand-up paddling.

In the Groms Boys (U16) surf category semifinals it was a clean sweep by Tamil Nadu surfers, with Kishore Kumar leading the race by a huge margin. Kishore emerged with the highest marks in the competition. His 15.50 points from the judges was a testimony to his impressive surfing and maneuvers that also included a reverse flip, helping him comfortably secure a spot in the finals.

The others who have made it to the finals are Tayin Arun (11.10), Naveenkumar R (10.17) and Jeevan S (6.46).

