Left Menu

Six held for banner prohibiting entry of BJP workers to police station

Six people were arrested here for allegedly putting up a banner outside a police station forbidding BJP workers from entering it. People of ruling party are forbidden from entering the police station.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 28-05-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 17:46 IST
Six held for banner prohibiting entry of BJP workers to police station
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people were arrested here for allegedly putting up a banner outside a police station forbidding BJP workers from entering it. A photograph of the banner had surfaced on social media.

Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary said, ''We have arrested six people--Sambhu Pehalwan, Sagar Poswal, Kuldeep Masuri, Ankit Chaudhary, Amit Bhadana and Amar Sharma--for the act.'' The banner that read BJP workers are forbidden from entering the police station was put on a wall near the entrance of the medical college police station. The name of the station house officer (SHO) was also written below the note.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav shared the picture on his Twitter handle and said, ''It has happened for the first time in five-six years. People of ruling party are forbidden from entering the police station. This is the state of the BJP government in the state.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022