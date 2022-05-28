Punjabi writer Sultana Begum dead

Renowned Punjabi writer Sultana Begum has died at a private hospital in Mohali district after a brief illness, family sources said on Saturday.

Begum, 72, died on Friday night, they said.

She was born in 1949. After completing MA in Punjabi and Urdu, Begum did her PhD on Indian theatre. She also had a diploma in Persian language.

Begum worked with the Punjab School Education Board, Mohali.

Her book 'Shugufe' became very popular. Begum, the first woman to write a literary satire in Punjabi language, was awarded the 'Professor Joga Singh' award and the 'Waris di Dhi' award by the Punjabi University.

Punjab Lok Virasat Academy chairman Gurbahajan Singh Gill expressed grief over Begum's demise.

