JNU student booked for molesting fellow student: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 17:31 IST
The Delhi Police has registered a case against a JNU student for allegedly molesting a fellow student, an official said on Sunday.

The case was lodged on the complaint by a third year student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday, the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

''A case has been registered U/S 354A/509 IPC at PS Vasantkunj North following a complaint of molestation from a JNU 3rd yr student. Accused, who is her known college mate has joined the investigation. Further probe is on,'' it tweeted.

The accused is also an activist of the All India Students Association (AISA), the police said.

On Saturday, AISA had said the complaint had been forwarded to its Gender Sensitisation Committee against Sexual Harassment for enquiry and the activist in question had been told not to participate in organisational activities.

''The survivor faced sexual harassment by the accused touching her inappropriately without consent and grabbing her forcefully from behind and continued this disgusting act,'' a group of women claiming to be JNU students said in a statement.

''The survivor is also being conveyed through classmates about conspiracies to defame and slut-shame her and her credibility from the grapevine,'' their statement further read.

