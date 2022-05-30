Left Menu

685 qualify civil services exam 2021, Shruti Sharma topper: UPSC

Updated: 30-05-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 13:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Shruti Sharma has topped the civil services examination 2021, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday.

As many as 685 candidates have qualified the prestigious test, it said, without sharing further details of candidates selected in the examination.

While Shruti Sharma has topped the examination, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank, respectively, the Commission said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main, and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

