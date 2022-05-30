AIG Hospitals, University of Hyderabad ink pact to expedite research collaboration, clinical innovations

AIG Hospitals and University of Hyderabad on Monday entered into a memorandum of understanding to expedite research collaboration and clinical innovations.

Taking a leap towards self-reliant medical research for developing indigenous therapeutics, diagnostic tools, and fostering innovation enabling better patient care, AIG Hospitals and University of Hyderabad signed the MoU, a release from AIG Hospitals said here.

This partnership will entail specialised doctoral programme for medical students, it said.

AIG Hosptials chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy said the vision is to couple basic science research and clinical expertise to translate lab work into patient care.

''We have been doing the same through our Translational Research Center which will now work in tandem with the team from University of Hyderabad. At large, we are looking at better understanding of diseases and finding cures that matches our population,” he said.

University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Prof BJ Rao said it is time to unearth important discoveries and do research with tangible benefits. ''We will also co-develop newer courses for doctors like an MD-PhD integrated programme along with extending our research expertise to AIG Hospitals where the clinicians will work on the patient care part,'' he said.

Dr Nageshwar Reddy further said, ''We are going to work with University of Hyderabad on multiple projects involving Translational research, Evolutionary Genetics, and Microbiome, all of which have a direct correlation benefitting the patients. We need to establish our population specific treatment modalities given how different we are in terms of genetic makeup from the west.'' On the importance of the collaboration for developing newer drugs and molecules, Prof Dayananda Siddavattam, Dean, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad said, ''We are glad to associate with AIG Hospitals which boosts such high-end infrastructure for patient care. Their clinical knowledge and expertise will help us design better suited molecules to cure diseases of various kinds.'' The signing happened at the University of Hyderabad campus amidst a two-day scientific seminar on Microbes in Health and Disease, a joint meeting featuring AIG doctors and researchers from the university, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)