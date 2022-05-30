Left Menu

UPSC civil services result: Rahul Gandhi congratulates successful candidates

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday congratulated all those who cleared the civil services examination 2021 and said they now have a great responsibility of serving the country with integrity and commitment.He also lauded the women candidates who secured the top three positions.Congratulations to all those who have cleared this years UPSC civil services exam.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 16:27 IST
Rahul Gandhi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

He also lauded the women candidates who secured the top three positions.

''Congratulations to all those who have cleared this year's UPSC civil services exam. Very happy to see women bag the top 3 ranks. All of you now have a great responsibility of serving India with utmost integrity and commitment. My best wishes for your future careers,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

Shruti Sharma, a student of history, topped the civil services examination 2021, according to results announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) earlier in the day.

Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank respectively. A total of 685 candidates -- 508 men and 177 women -- have qualified and their names were recommended by the Commission for appointment to various central services, the UPSC said.

Of the top 25 candidates, 15 are men and 10 women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

