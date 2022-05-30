UPSC civil services result: PM Modi congratulates successful candidates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated all those who cleared the civil services examination 2021 and said he also knows that those who could not make it are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue.

Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla secured the first, second and third rank respectively in the civil services examination 2021, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday.

As many as 685 candidates have qualified for the prestigious test, it said.

''Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India's development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn't clear the Civil Services Exam but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them,'' he said.

