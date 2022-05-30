Left Menu

Naidu administers oath to 2 new Rajya Sabha members

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 18:09 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Image Credit: ANI
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday administered the oath of office to newly elected members Ravichandra Vaddiraju and Aneel Prasad Hegde.

Vaddiraju was elected to Rajya Sabha from Telangana to fill the vacancy caused due to the resignation of Banda Prakash.

Hegde was elected from Bihar to fill the vacancy following the demise of Mahendra Prasad.

Ravichandra Vaddiraju took oath in Telugu, while Hegde did so in Hindi.

The oath was administered in the chamber of the Rajya Sabha chairman on Monday morning.

The Rajya Sabha secretary-general and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

Vice President Naidu later in the day embarked on a three-nation tour of Gabon, Senegal, and Qatar.

While Naidu's visit will be the first by any Indian vice president to all three countries, it marks the first-ever high-level visit from India to Gabon and Senegal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

