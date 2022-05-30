Goa: SSC results to be announced on June 1

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will be announced on June 1, an official said on Monday.

In a press note issued here, Board Secretary Geraldina Mendes said the results of SSC examinations (Class 10) will be declared at 5.30 pm at a media conference to be addressed by GBSHSE Chairman Bhagirath Shetye at Porvorim near Panaji.

Mendes said the Board had conducted SSC examinations in two terminal system - one in December 2021 and the other in April 2022.

A total of 20,572 students had appeared for the examinations, she said.

