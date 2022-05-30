Schools to re-open for classes I to X and XII on June 23

Home and Education Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam said on Monday that all government and privately managed schools in Puducherry and Karaikal would re-open on June 23 for classes I to X and XII. As for class XI, an announcment would be made later, he said.

Talking to reporters at the Directorate of School Education here, the Minister said the schools would have a holiday on Saturdays.

