Nearly 4,000 children orphaned during pandemic benefitted under PMCARES scholarship scheme: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Nearly 4,000 children who were orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic have benefitted under a new PMCARES scholarship scheme, the social justice and empowerment ministry said on Monday.

The new ''Scholarship for PMCARES Children'' scheme under the ministry was formulated as a central sector scheme, it said.

Under the scheme, a scholarship allowance of Rs 20,000 per child per annum would be given, which will comprise a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 and an annual academic allowance of Rs 8,000 to cover the school fees, the cost of books, uniforms, shoes and other educational equipment, the ministry said in a statement.

The scholarship will be disbursed through direct benefit transfer to the children from Class 1 until they pass the Class-12 exam.

The ministry said 3,945 children have benefitted under the scheme with an amount of Rs 7.89 crore during 2022-23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the benefits under the PM-CARES for Children Scheme on Monday.

Modi transferred the scholarship to school-going children. Also, a passbook of PM CARES for Children and a health card under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana were handed over to children during the programme.

The objective of the PM CARES for Children scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, equipping them for a self-sufficient existence with a financial support of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their well-being through health insurance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

