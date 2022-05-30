Left Menu

UPSC results: ZP teacher's son from Maha's Latur secures 149th rank

PTI | Latur | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:41 IST
UPSC results: ZP teacher's son from Maha's Latur secures 149th rank
Represenative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shubham Bhosale from Killar village in Maharashtra's Latur district was among the 685 candidates who qualified for the prestigious civil services examination for 2021, securing 149th rank.

Son of Zilla Parishad teacher Sanjay Bhosale, Shubham completed his primary education from ZP schools in Sirsal and Borphal villages, before completing Classes V to VII for Ausa and Classes VIII to X from Latur.

Shubham, who has a B.Tech degree from a Mumbai college, said his determination after failing to crack the Union Public Services Commission civil services examinations once earlier and intense coaching in Delhi helped him qualify.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2021 was conducted on October 10th, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022