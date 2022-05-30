Left Menu

Mamata congratulates toppers of civil services examination

You have done us really proud, she tweeted.Banerjee also extended her best wishes to those who could not clear the exam this time.Best wishes to all who have cleared the exam and would be entering public services to serve the country.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated the top four performers of civil services examination, and said that they have made everyone proud.

Four women -- Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal, Gamini Singla and Aishwarya Verma -- have secured the top positions in the civil services examination 2021, results of which were announced by the UPSC on Monday.

''Heartiest congratulations to Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal, Gamini Singla, Aishwarya Verma for securing the top 4 positions in Civil Services Examination, 2021. You have done us really proud,'' she tweeted.

Banerjee also extended her best wishes to those who could not clear the exam this time.

''Best wishes to all who have cleared the exam and would be entering public services to serve the country. To those who could not make it this time, my best wishes for their future endeavours,'' she added.

As many as 685 candidates have qualified the exam, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said.

