Rajasthan: Fuel stations to remain shut from 8 pm to 11 pm Tuesday

Bagai said fuel in neighbouring states is much cheaper , which is forcing dealers in border districts to shut their businesses. Fuel price is Rs 5 to Rs 10 cheaper in other states than the border districts of Rajasthan, he added.

Fuel stations will remain closed for three hours across Rajasthan on Tuesday with dealers demanding better margins, equal price in all districts and a cut in excise duty.

Around 6,700 fuel station in the state will remain closed from 8 pm to 11 pm on the call of the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers' Association.

Association president Suneet Bagai said if their demands are not met, then a call for a national-level protest will be given.

He said dealers are demanding better margins, equal fuel price in all districts of the state and a reduction in excise duty. Bagai said fuel in neighbouring states is much cheaper , which is forcing dealers in border districts to shut their businesses. Fuel price is Rs 5 to Rs 10 cheaper in other states than the border districts of Rajasthan, he added.

