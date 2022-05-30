Nurses strike: Planned surgeries in Mumbai's JJ Hospital down to 22 from 70 on Monday

Planned surgeries at the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai were brought down to a third of the normal count as a strike by nurses entered the fifth day on Monday, a senior official of the premier facility said.

Dean Pallavi Saple said JJ Hospital conducts 65-70 planned surgeries per day on an average, but only 22 could be performed on Monday due to shortage of nurses.

She added that nursing students have been been roped in to bridge the gap so that patients are not inconvenienced. Over 15,000 nurses in state government-run hospitals are on strike, including 1,500 in Mumbai, a functionary of Maharashtra State Nurses Association had said. The MSNA went on a two-day strike on May 26-27 to protest against the state government's decision to hire nurses on contact through a private agency. It has also been demanding education and nursing allowance that is provided by the Centre and some other state governments.

