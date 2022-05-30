Jitendra Singh inaugurates upgraded school building in J-K’s Budga

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday inaugurated the upgraded Boys High School building having smart classes facility with digitalised system at Ompora in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The 10-room double-storey school building for smart classrooms also comprises of facilities including a library and a common hall, an official spokesman said.

During interaction with staff and students, the minister of state in Prime Minister's Office assured them that the school building will be highly equipped with latest facilities, including smart classrooms and solar facility on priority.

During his visit to the district, Singh also interacted with Covid-affected children at the Conference Hall Budgam, the spokesman said.

Commemorating eight years of the Modi government, Singh distributed cheques of Rs 10,000, school bags, Ayushman Bharat (Golden cards), scholarships under Saksham scheme among the beneficiaries who have been adversely hit during the pandemic, he said.

The minister said on the completion of eight years, the Centre has launched PM Care for children, an initiative to reach out to children.

He said the aim of the initiative is to send a message across the country that the affected children who have lost their parents should not feel alone.

"They are our own children, and we as a society have collective responsibility to take care of them," Singh said.

He said the Union government is committed to good governance and assured all possible support to these children and all other destitute through various schemes and initiatives launched by the Centre, the spokesman said.

The minister also distributed scooters, prosthetic aid to the needy and marriage assistance certificates with Rs 50,000 cheque each to women living the below poverty line, he said.

Singh said the Modi government is reaching out to the people with the spirit of ''Seva'' that has been its hallmark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)