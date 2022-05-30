Left Menu

7 from Jammu crack UPSC exam; None from Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-05-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 22:20 IST
7 from Jammu crack UPSC exam; None from Kashmir
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination, results of which were announced on Monday.

All the seven candidates belonged to Jammu division, while for the first time in more than a decade, no candidate from Kashmir made it to the list of 685 candidates.

Kashmiri students began taking a liking towards the union civil services, especially since 2010 after Shah Faesal became the first person from the erstwhile state to top the examination.

Since then, Jammu and Kashmir has produced at least 10 civil servants every year, except in 2015 and 2020, when nine and six candidates, respectively, made it to the list.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022