Meghalaya CM, edu min congratulate lone successful UPSC aspirant from state

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Monday congratulated Ankur Das, the lone successful UPSC aspirant from the hill state.Das, a resident of Jail Road locality here, has secured 52nd rank in the civil services examination.Congratulations to Ankur Das of Meghalaya for securing 52nd rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2021, Sangma tweeted.Congratulations also to everyone who cleared the exam.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 30-05-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 22:44 IST
Das, a resident of Jail Road locality here, has secured 52nd rank in the civil services examination.

''Congratulations to Ankur Das of #Meghalaya for securing 52nd rank in the #UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2021,'' Sangma tweeted.

''Congratulations also to everyone who cleared the exam. I wish these young Indians the best as they set out in their administrative careers to serve the nation,'' he added.

Das had studied in St. Edmund's School and Army Public School in Shillong and graduated in Biotechnology from Amity University.

''Congratulations Mr Ankur Das for securing in the #UPSCCivilServices Exam 2021. Wishing you a good health & give you wisdom in the service of the nation in the years to come. May you inspire the youth of Meghalaya so that more will be successful in their career,'' Rymbui tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

