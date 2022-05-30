Left Menu

NRA board of directors re-elects Wayne LaPierre as executive vice president

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 23:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The National Rifle Association board reappointed Wayne LaPierre as executive vice president on Monday, turning back the latest leadership challenge amid corruption allegations and flat membership.

The board vote came as the NRA held its annual meeting in Houston, about 280 miles (450 km) east of the site of a mass shooting on Tuesday, when an 18-year-old armed with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

