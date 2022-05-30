Three killed, two hurt in accident

Three youths lost their lives while two others were injured when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a tree here on Monday, police said. Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said the accident took place on Monday evening on the Delhi-Saharanpur national highway, when the driver of the ill-fated car lost his balance and the car rammed into a tree in Barauli village. Police rushed the injured to a private hospital here, where three youths were declared dead, he said, adding that the injured are out of danger. Police have sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination. The dead have been identified as Monu (28), Mintu (34) and Anil (42), police said.

