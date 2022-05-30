Left Menu

Three killed, two hurt in accident

Three youths lost their lives while two others were injured when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a tree here on Monday, police said. Police rushed the injured to a private hospital here, where three youths were declared dead, he said, adding that the injured are out of danger.

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 30-05-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 23:47 IST
Three killed, two hurt in accident
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three youths lost their lives while two others were injured when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a tree here on Monday, police said. Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said the accident took place on Monday evening on the Delhi-Saharanpur national highway, when the driver of the ill-fated car lost his balance and the car rammed into a tree in Barauli village. Police rushed the injured to a private hospital here, where three youths were declared dead, he said, adding that the injured are out of danger. Police have sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination. The dead have been identified as Monu (28), Mintu (34) and Anil (42), police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
Don't be fooled by Big Tobacco's sustainability awards

Don't be fooled by Big Tobacco's sustainability awards

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022