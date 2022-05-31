Left Menu

Shopkeeper's son from Maha cracks UPSC exam

A shopkeepers son from a village here in Maharashtra has cracked the civil services examination 2021.Rameshwar Sudhakar Sabbanwad, a resident of Handarguli village in Udgir tehsil of Latur, secured 202nd rank in results announced by the Union Public Service Commission UPSC on Monday.He did his schooling from the Jawahar Navoday Vidyalay in Latur and did his graduation in engineering from Pune.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 31-05-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 10:16 IST
Shopkeeper's son from Maha cracks UPSC exam
  • Country:
  • India

A shopkeeper's son from a village here in Maharashtra has cracked the civil services examination 2021.

Rameshwar Sudhakar Sabbanwad, a resident of Handarguli village in Udgir tehsil of Latur, secured 202nd rank in results announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday.

He did his schooling from the Jawahar Navoday Vidyalay in Latur and did his graduation in engineering from Pune. According to Sabbanwad, he cracked the UPSC exam in his second attempt. His father is a shopkeeper and mother a housewife.

According to the UPSC, a total of 685 candidates - 508 men and 177 women - have qualified and they have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various central services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022