SVKM's NMIMS Common Entrance Test-2022 for admissions in Engineering and Pharmacy programs open till June 2022

• Applications are open till June 2022 • The entrance test is mandatory for four-year B.Tech., five-year dual degree integrated program MBA Tech. (B.Tech. + MBA Tech.) and B.Pharm. + MBA (Pharma. Tech.) MUMBAI, India, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Deemed-to-be University with an academic legacy of 41 years has announced Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022 for undergraduate program in Engineering and Pharmacy - at Mumbai, Indore, Navi Mumbai, &Shirpur campuses.

The curriculum is designed to prepare students for successful careers in the field of engineering, technology and pharmacy and provide them with job opportunities in Top notch companies.

With the digital era firmly in place, the world will soon witness huge demands for engineers in the domains of AI & Machine learning, Data Science and Cyber security along with sound fundamental knowledge of core engineering. The Mukesh Patel School of technology management & Engineering (MPSTME), NMIMS University thus offers programmes not only in these emerging areas but also in core engineering viz; Mechanical, Civil, Electronics & Telecommunication and Mechatronics with a lot of interdisciplinary focus and choice to the learners.

The institute's flagship programme- the MBA Tech program has given a large number of techno-managers to the industry over the years and is one of its most successful programmes. It is a unique opportunity to study management principles along with core technical knowledge. The program enables students to get a sound knowledge of various work fields like the digital sectors, finance, marketing, Pharmacy, Research, and in various other industries too, bringing them at par with the MBA graduates and equally accepted by the industry.

Since its establishment, the university has a track record of 100% placement assistance. Top brands like E&Y, Ingram Micro, Zycus, HDFC Bank, Jio, Cipla, Glenmark, Sun Pharma, Cognizant, Novartis are a few names where the students have been placed Dean, Dr. Alka Mahajan, SVKM's Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering said, '' What an engineering aspirant needs to look for in a university/institute is a robust forward looking curriculum and structure, choice & flexibility of learning, experienced and well qualified faculty, and an opportunity to pursue other interests. A diverse peer group and opportunities for further education abroad matter too. At the MPSTME, NMIMS University we offer all of these and much more.'' Dean, Dr. Bala Prabhakar, SVKM's Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & amp; Technology Management (SPPSPTM) said, ''The revolutionary technological advancements in all the disciplines has brought about a great metamorphosis in the world. The current and future generations will have to learn differently and excel multidisciplinary skill sets to have a successful career and to contribute meaningfully to the Society. NMIMS, a Deemed-to-be university with visionary and progressive approach to the future world, offers dynamic, contemporary and futuristic programmes, one of the most popular being, MBA Pharma.Tech, where the student acquires multidisciplinary skills in the areas of Pharmacy, healthcare and management. The graduates are well received by the industry and are contributing in a major way to the health care sector, with the emerging trend being becoming entrepreneurs in healthcare and related sectors. They are well established globally in countries like USA, UK, Australia, and Germany to name a few.'' Abo ut NMIMS-CET 2022: NMIMS-CET 2022 is the official Common Entrance Test for admissions in Undergraduate and Integrated Degree programs offered by constituent schools of NMIMS at 5 campuses. NMIMS-CET will have five sections - Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology, Logical Intelligence & Language Proficiency comprising 120 questions. Candidates applying to the pharmacy program will have to select either Mathematics or Biology as one of the sections during the application process. There will be no negative marking. Candidates can take a maximumtwo attempts and best of two scores will be considered for the selection process.

Program under NMIMS-CET Program School & Campus Eligibility Admission Process B.Tech (Computer Science, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science (Cyber Security), Mechanical, Civil, Mechatronics, Information Technology, Computer, Electronics &Telecommunication, Computer Science & Business System) Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) at Mumbai & Shirpur School of Technology Management & Engineering (STME) at Indore and Navi Mumbai Must have passed / appeared for 10+2 or equivalent exam with a minimum of 50% aggregate in Physics, Chemistry/Vocational, and Mathematics in Grade 12 To apply, submit your application form at www.nmims cet.in. Candidates can attempt the test twice, with the best scores considered for the selection process. The test will take place in two rounds, followed by counseling in the third round.

MBA Tech. (B.Tech. + MBA Tech.) Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) at Mumbai & Shirpur School of Technology Management & Engineering (STME) at Indore and Navi Mumbai B.Pharm. + MBA (Pharma. Tech.) ShobhabenPratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM) at Mumbai School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (STME) at Hyderabad, and Shirpur Must have passed 10+2 or equivalent exam with a minimum of 50% aggregate in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics / Biology in Grade 12 • ABET Accreditation to B.Tech. Programs at Mumbai Campus to improve comfort and productivity • MPSTME Ranked no.2 Best Emerging College in India by India Today Group-MDRA 2020 • SPPSPTM rank 14 in the NIRF 2021 for the Best Pharmacy School in the country by MHRD • NMIMS Pharmacy programs are approved by both AICTE and the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) To apply for entrance exam visit: http://nmimscet.in About SVKM's NMIMS University: Established in 1981, NMIMS is recognized as a globally reputed Deemed to be University with strong Industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across 8 campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17000 full time students, and about 750 full-time faculty members. NMIMS boasts of 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile ParleKelavani Mandal (SVKM) led the foundation stone of this esteemed university, with the aim to cater to the rising demand of management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.

