Left Menu

Univariety Launches the New Face of its Alumni Guidance System

With the Alumni Impact Program, Univariety aims to connect the four pillars - Students, School, Alumni, and Universities who are interdependent on each others success.About Univariety Univariety is Indias most Comprehensive, Collaborative Responsive Alumni Management Career Guidance Ecosystem.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-05-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 15:42 IST
Univariety Launches the New Face of its Alumni Guidance System
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) Univariety (www.univariety.com), India’s largest career guidance and alumni management platform launches its Alumni Impact Program, a brand-new face of its Alumni Guidance System. This first-of-a-kind program is dedicated to Alumni Management, Engagement, and Networking. The system is fashioned not only to connect the alumni back with their school, batchmates, seniors, juniors, and teachers, but also to provide learning and upskilling opportunities for them. While colleges are well known for engaging with their alumni, the same cannot be said for most schools. Most schools (barring a few) don’t even keep track of the students who graduate every year. Univariety’s Alumni Impact Program aims to bring schools back into the fold. It allows schools to keep track of all the students who have graduated, their journeys, and their success stories. On the launch of this unique program, Jaideep Gupta - Founder & CEO of Univariety said, “Most alumni systems don't work because institutions think from their own point of view. Our 'Alumni Impact Program' ensures that alumni of different age groups also get enough value and therefore contribute. Our program helps the schools to showcase the achievements of alumni and market themselves better.” The word of alumni is extremely valuable for a school to boost its credibility and branding. By engaging with alumni, the schools will now also be able to leverage their expertise for various school programs and student guidance. Univariety has been working with some of India’s largest school groups like Ryan International School, Podar Educational Network, EuroKids, Billabong High International School, Heritage Xperiential Learning, Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, and more aiming toward creating a deeper alumni impact. Univariety’s Alumni Impact Program also adds to the experience of alumni. Alumni can post and search for job and internship experiences, connect with other members from their career fields as well as match career interests. They also get access to many learning opportunities in the form of workshops, webinars, upskilling training, etc. They get additional support from their peers as well as from Univariety if they want to pursue higher education, in India and abroad. With the Alumni Impact Program, Univariety aims to connect the four pillars - Students, School, Alumni, and Universities; who are interdependent on each other's success.

About Univariety Univariety is India's most Comprehensive, Collaborative & Responsive Alumni Management & Career Guidance Ecosystem. Headquartered in Hyderabad, Univariety is a part of Info Edge (India). Keeping students as the focal point, Univariety works with Educational Institutions to drive distinguished outcomes. Univariety enables the best guidance for Students through technology and optimum utilization of the school's assets - its Alumni, to drive Student & School Success. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022