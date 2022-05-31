Nagaland: Girls outshine boys as NBSE declares class 10, 12 board exam results

Girls outperformed boys as the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) declared the results of class 10 and class 12 final examinations on Tuesday.

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination for class 10, and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination for class 12 were conducted in March.

NBSE Chairperson Asano Sekhose said HSLC had 28,938 candidates, and in the HSSLC, there were 17,121 students, while 1,392 candidates were enrolled for HSLC Compartmental examination.

In HSLC, 18,721 candidates were successful -- a pass percentage of 64.69. It is the lowest in the last five years, she said.

Last year, 69.42 per cent of candidates were declared successful, she added.

The girls performed better than the boys with 10,021 girls declared successful, as compared to 8,700 boys.

Among the top 20 candidates, 44 are girls and 18 are boys. Delphi Oinam of Don Bosco HSS Dimapur secured the top spot, scoring 595 marks (99.17 per cent).

Rhea Khemani of Holy Cross School Dimapur with 593 marks (98.93 per cent) bagged the second spot, while Vitshunuo Alvina Dzüvichü of Don Bosco HSS Kohima with 589 marks (98.17 per cent) secured the third spot.

Sekhose said that 90 schools secured 100 per cent success rate. Of them, 78 are private schools and 12 are government.

There were 34 schools that had zero success rate. Of them, 33 are government schools and one is private school.

The pass percentage of government schools is 36.62, while that of private schools is 82.08, the official said.

In the HSLC Compartmental examination, out of the 1,392 candidates, 901 qualified the examination, recording a pass percentage of 64.73, she said.

In HSSLC Arts stream, the pass percentage was 80.64, the highest in the last five years.

Limasungla of Christian HSS Dimapur secured the top position with 488 marks (97.60 per cent).

In HSSLC Commerce stream, the pass percentage of 82.28 was also the highest in the last five years. Subhansu Jaiswal of Holy Cross HSS Dimapur topped the stream with 493 marks (98.60 per cent).

In HSSLC Science stream, the pass percentage was 88.24, which is a decrease from last year's 91.35 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)