Deloitte teams up with IIT Roorkee to build next-gen AI talent, bridge skill gap

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 17:18 IST
Deloitte on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with IIT Roorkee in Uttarakhand to deliver immersive programmes in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to build the next generation workforce.

This partnership aims to build the next generation talent with a higher level of AI proficiency and bridge the skill gap in the segment, according to a statement.

''We are committed to developing new talent with the right skill sets to deliver on the benefits of AI for business and all of society. As we look to facilitate our clients' journeys to becoming AI-fueled organizations, the collaboration with IIT Roorkee will educate future business leaders, instilling AI-proficiency designed to broaden the pool of business-ready, AI talent,'' Deloitte Managing Principal, Businesses, Global and Strategic Services, Jason Girzadas said.

