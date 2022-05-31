Left Menu

Four YSRC nominees may be elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 31-05-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 18:45 IST
Amaravati, May 31 (PTI): The four candidates of the ruling YSR Congress are set to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh as they are the only ones to file nominations when the process ended here on Tuesday.

Their election will, however, be formally declared on June 3 when the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ends.

The election is actually scheduled for June 10 but with only four candidates in the fray for as many seats, falling vacant next month, polling will not be required.

Three of these candidates filed their second set of nomination papers on the last day.

While R Krishnaiah personally handed over his second set of nomination papers to the returning officer, ministers A Rambabu and J Ramesh submitted the papers on behalf of Beeda Masthan Rao and S Niranjan Reddy.

On May 25 all four candidates, including V Vijayasai Reddy, filed their nominations for the biennial election to the Upper House of Parliament.

