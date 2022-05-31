Left Menu

Bengal Edu minister convenes meeting of VCs as students continue stir seeking online exams

Lets see what other topics come up for discussion, he added.The VC also said that faculty members of his university are in favour of conducting offline exams to ensure fair assessment.Several students of Calcutta University-affiliated colleges, Rabindra Bharati University, Aliah University and Burdwan University had been holding protests in the state, demanding that exams be held online.

Amid the ongoing agitation by a section of students seeking online semester exams, the higher education department of West Bengal on Tuesday called a meeting of vice chancellors of all state-run universities on June 2.

One of the vice chancellors told PTI that he has received the letter from education minister Bratya Basu, asking him and his counterparts in other colleges and universities to turn up at the meeting -- agenda for which would be entrance tests for undergraduate-level admission in both science and humanities streams.

''We don't know about anything else. Let's see what other topics come up for discussion,'' he added.

The VC also said that faculty members of his university are in favour of conducting offline exams to ensure fair assessment.

Several students of Calcutta University-affiliated colleges, Rabindra Bharati University, Aliah University and Burdwan University had been holding protests in the state, demanding that exams be held online. Many have said that they would prefer ''open-book examination'', given the fact that they missed out on classes earlier in the year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

