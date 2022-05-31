Left Menu

Mizoram: Girls outperform boys in MBSE class 12 board exams

The Mizoram Board of School Education MBSE on Tuesday announced the results of the class 12 board examinations, in which 82.07 per cent of candidates were declared successful.The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate HSSLC examinations for Arts, Science and Commerce streams were held in February-March.While the pass percentage among girls was 82.10, among boys it was 82.04, officials said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 31-05-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 19:29 IST
The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Tuesday announced the results of the class 12 board examinations, in which 82.07 per cent of candidates were declared successful.

The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations for Arts, Science and Commerce streams were held in February-March.

While the pass percentage among girls was 82.10, among boys it was 82.04, officials said. A total of 9,773 students, including 5,174 girls, were declared successful. Total 11,908 candidates appeared for the examinations, they said.

Total 67 students got a chance for appearing in the compartmental examination, which will be notified later.

While 84.22 per cent of 7,586 Arts students were declared successful, 75.36 per cent of 2,212 students in Science stream cleared the exams. In the Commerce stream, 75.47 per cent of 689 students passed the exams. Lalrohlui Ralte of Synod Higher Secondary School in Aizawl topped the merit list in the Arts stream. Simon Lalremsiama Shangpliang of St Paul's Higher Secondary School in Aizawl was the topper in Science, while Mercy Laltlangsangi of Oikos Higher Secondary School in Aizawl secured the top spot in the Commerce stream.

