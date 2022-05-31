Delhi minister warns of strict action for delay in issuance of caste certificates

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday said strict action will be taken against officials who do not complete the verification process for Scheduled Caste certificates within three days of receiving the applications.

He asked the officers to inform the Social Welfare Department of the status of SC certificate applications every two weeks.

''A number of applicants are coming forward with complaints of non-verification or non-issuance, and that their applications are being rejected. However, the department's SOP states that in such cases, field verification should be conducted to determine the applicant's caste and to ensure the issuance of SC certificate,'' a statement quoted Gautam as saying.

The SDM and section officer will be held directly accountable, he said.

The minister advised the officers to complete the pending applications that got delayed or were not cleared due to technical issues. PTI GVS RHL

