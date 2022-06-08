UN and Tajikistan reaffirm ‘strong partnership’ in new cooperation agreement

During a visit to Tajikistan , Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed congratulated the country on its 30th anniversary of UN Membership and attended a Cooperation Framework signing ceremony that “reflects our strong partnership”.

The joint UN-Tajikistan document, which was signed on Tuesday by Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda and UN Resident Coordinator Sezin Sinanoglu, sets out national development priorities and goals for the next four years.

“This Cooperation Framework has ambitious aims to improve the lives of people in Tajikistan and create equal opportunities for each person to realize her or his human rights based on equality, justice and respect for human dignity,” said Ms. Mohammed.

Water and health

Working with civil society is an important element of @UN work on the ground to achieve #SDGs.

I learned from Turkmen women entrepreneurs about how they promote gender equality and economic empowerment. pic.twitter.com/wOG7lsifLx — Amina J Mohammed (@AminaJMohammed) June 7, 2022

Along with President Emomali Rahmon, she attended the second Dushanbe Water Action Decade Conference, where over the course of three days, government delegations, UN entities, civil society organizations, and the private sector are discussing how to advance partnerships for achieving the water-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The deputy UN chief also visited a primary health centre in Rudaki district where she witnessed how the joint UN-European Union Spotlight Initiative supports accessible health services for the local population, as part of the drive to end sexual and gender-based violence, by 2030.

She noted that access to essential services, including health, legal and social protection, are key to eliminating violence against women and girls and reaffirmed the UN’s commitment, particularly to support the most vulnerable.

In 2021 the UN in Tajikistan assisted 2.2 million individuals with access to various essential health services.

Spotlighting education

Back in Dushanbe, she visited the Teacher Innovation Centre and met with the Education and Science Minister where she observed how the UN is supporting the Ministry to create innovate educational tools, such as educational podcasts for children.

Ms. Mohammed highlighted how COVID-19 had shown the world the importance of reforming education for children and adolescents, and ensuring its availability, even in challenging circumstances.

In partnership with the Ministry, last year the UN reached 183,391 children in Tajikistan with digital learning material.

She also welcomed Tajikistan’s intention to take part in the upcoming Transforming Education Summit to be convened by the UN Secretary-General in September 2022.

Strategic partners

On Monday, the deputy UN chief was in Turkmenistan where she expressed the UN development system’s readiness to support the country in its sustainable development aspirations, laid out in a newly adopted Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2052.

In a meeting with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, she flagged the value of the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the UN, highlighting the importance of gathering statistical data on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“During our meeting I emphasized the importance of ensuring gender equality and empowerment of women and girls, elimination of negative social norms as well as zero tolerance to gender-based and domestic violence,” she said.

Global goals focus

After meeting with Foreign Minister Raşit Meredov, Ms. Mohammed appeared on national television, recounting their conversation, and praising the country’s commitment to neutrality, and its importance as “a prevention mechanism for regional peace and security.”

“During our meeting we had discussed the key milestones achieved in UN-Turkmenistan’s partnership as well as areas that need further development,” she said, describing rescuing the SDGs as the top priority.

She also encouraged further nationwide efforts to cut CO2 emissions to mitigate the impacts of climate change, in line with the Paris Agreement.

