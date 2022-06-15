Harappa calls upon people to sign a petition for implementing a government policy for paternity leave with their latest campaign Let Dads #NotMissAMoment

NEW DELHI, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harappa, India's leading online learning institution, conducted an experiment that shed light on the lack of policies for new fathers in Indian workplaces.

The experiment was conducted as part of Harappa Underground: Behavior experiments at the workplace. To view details about the experiment, visit https://harappa.education/fathersday2022/ Under the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 mothers receive paid leave from 12-26 weeks or more. In comparison, paternity benefits for new fathers remains arbitrary to a private employer's internal policies. While the Central government has a fifteen-day leave policy for new fathers, the private sector remains free from any such regulation.

''Becoming a parent is the most profound transformation that occurs in the lives of two individuals. While mothers usually get time with the child, arbitrary paternity leave policies don't give new fathers enough time to absorb the new role that they have to play. The lack of paternity leave policies also promotes outdated gendered division of labor by laying the responsibility of childcare only on the mother's shoulders. This experiment is a step forward to change this, and I hope it leads to many more relevant conversations and actionable change,'' said Shreyasi Singh, Founder & CEO, Harappa.

As part of the experiment, Harappa also conducted a Working Parents Survey to gauge what people feel about paternity leave policies in the workplace and has called upon people to sign a petition to get this policy in place. To view the report and sign the petition, visit https://harappa.education/fathersday2022/ Harappa will share the findings of this experiment with relevant government organizations to bring about true, meaningful change.

