‘Rusty Skies and Golden Winds’ – a poetry book by young author launched in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-08-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 22:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 100-page poetry book, written by 11-year-old Sannidhya Sharma, was launched by Union Minister Jitendra Singh here on Sunday, an official spokesman said.

Titled 'Rusty Skies and Golden Winds', the book is an anthology of 40 poems in which the budding author, a student of class 7, defines the nature of the world.

Singh lauded the efforts of the young author in crystallizing his thoughts in the shape of a collection of his poems and congratulated him for this rare achievement at such a tender age and also wished him a bright future.

Through the book, the author wishes a gust of golden winds, sends his soul on an adventure to discover all those shallow thoughts buried in the soils of time as he lifelessly stares into the rusty skies of dust.

Sharma hails from a remote village in Kharah in the outskirts of Jammu, The book is published by Blue-rose publishers, and is available on Amazon, Flipkart and Kindle, the spokesman said.

