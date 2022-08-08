Left Menu

Former Cong minister leads protest in Barmer over alleged anomalies in OBC reservation  RJ-PROTEST Barmer, Aug 8 (PTI) Congress leader and former minister of Rajasthan Harish '

Congress leader and former minister of Rajasthan Harish Chaudhary led a protest by OBC candidates in Barmer on Monday demanding the removal of anomalies in the reservation for the community.Similar protests were held by candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes OBC in other district headquarters.

PTI | Barmer | Updated: 08-08-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 21:51 IST
Former Cong minister leads protest in Barmer over alleged anomalies in OBC reservation  RJ-PROTEST Barmer, Aug 8 (PTI) Congress leader and former minister of Rajasthan Harish '
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and former minister of Rajasthan Harish Chaudhary led a protest by OBC candidates in Barmer on Monday demanding the removal of ''anomalies'' in the reservation for the community.

Similar protests were held by candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC) in other district headquarters. "OBC candidates are not getting proper reservation in government services in the state due to certain anomalies caused by a circular regarding the reservation to ex-servicemen issued by the previous BJP government in April 2018 and wrong roster system in recruitments," he claimed. The former minister said that in several recruitments, general OBC candidates did not get the reservation benefit because the OBC quota was occupied by ex-servicemen.

"We are demanding from the state government to remove the anomalies which are affecting a large number of OBC candidates," he said. Former Barmer MP Col Sonaram also joined Harish Chaudhary in the protest. PTI Corr SDA RT RT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022