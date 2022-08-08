Former Cong minister leads protest in Barmer over alleged anomalies in OBC reservation  RJ-PROTEST Barmer, Aug 8 (PTI) Congress leader and former minister of Rajasthan Harish '

Congress leader and former minister of Rajasthan Harish Chaudhary led a protest by OBC candidates in Barmer on Monday demanding the removal of ''anomalies'' in the reservation for the community.

Similar protests were held by candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC) in other district headquarters. "OBC candidates are not getting proper reservation in government services in the state due to certain anomalies caused by a circular regarding the reservation to ex-servicemen issued by the previous BJP government in April 2018 and wrong roster system in recruitments," he claimed. The former minister said that in several recruitments, general OBC candidates did not get the reservation benefit because the OBC quota was occupied by ex-servicemen.

"We are demanding from the state government to remove the anomalies which are affecting a large number of OBC candidates," he said. Former Barmer MP Col Sonaram also joined Harish Chaudhary in the protest. PTI Corr SDA RT RT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)