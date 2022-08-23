Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi Addressed SRM AP Students in an Event Organised on "Compassionate Youth Leadership: Key to Building a Better Future"

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi addressed the students of SRM University-AP in an event organised on “Compassionate Youth Leadership: Key to Building a Better Future” on Monday, August 22, 2022. Vice-Chancellor Prof V S Rao, Registrar Dr. R Premkumar, and other university dignitaries graced the occasion. “India may be a land of thousand problems, but India is also a mother of billion solutions; you are the solution, the real heroes, and the true makers of a new India,” said Shri Satyarthi, encouraging the students of SRM AP. He highlighted the significance of freedom and education in every child’s life and urged students to use their privilege of education to make this world a better place. Shri KailashSatyarthi further called for the larger society of India to be the voice of several thousand children who have become the victims of child exploitation. The compassionate youth can work towards eliminating child slavery and make India a safe haven for every child. “It is an honour and privilege to have with us one of the greatest thought leaders of our times, whose ideals and actions are revered and respected all over the world,” said Vice-Chancellor Prof V S Rao welcoming the honourable guest. He further emphasised the university’s vision to disseminate transformative education and enable its students to be conscientious citizens who can play an instrumental role in nation-building. Shri Satyarthi acknowledged the contributions of SRM educational institutions toward moulding knowledgeable and passionate youth. Beyond its quality of education, he also admired the university for diffusing the values of humanity and compassion among the student community. He further recounted the story of children he rescued who pursued their education in SRM educational institutes. Shri Satyarthi reinstated the power of compassion in transforming the individual into a change maker and the need for education to ignite the spirit of compassion in every student’s mind. The renowned child rights activist who has been pivotal in the rescue of over 1 lakh children from forced labour and slavery is reckoned the world over for spearheading BachpanBachaoAndolan, KailashSatyarthi Children's Foundation, Global March Against Child Labour, the 100 Million Campaign and several other initiatives to fight against the injustices perpetrated against children worldwide and advocated for the universal right of Children’s education. An interactive session was organised following the event where the students and faculty had a brief dialogue with the Nobel Laureate. Registrar Dr. R Premkumar proposed the vote of thanks on behalf of the university to Shri Kailash Satyarthi for accepting the invitation and visiting SRM University-AP. SRM University-AP is one of the youngest multistream research-intensive institutions in the country committed to its vision of evolving into a regionally transformative, nationally relevant, and globally connected world-class university. There is an outstanding array of teachers and a committed student community who have brought laurels to the institution from far and wide. The students and faculty have published 800+ research papers, published and secured patents, and made their mark in the research domain. Over 20% of students are currently pursuing higher studies in Ivy League and QS-ranked universities worldwide, with more than 50% of admissions being endowed with scholarships. ​There are collaborations with over 60+ universities, out of which 10% are top 100 QS-ranked universities. This enables students to have international exposure through various internships and immersion programmes.​ ​The university has also set the record of placing 100% of students in leading organisations across the globe. SRM E-Cell has constantly been mentoring students to innovate their entrepreneurial ideas and helping them set up their own start-ups. There are 7 student ventures, one faculty venture registered, and over 30+ are at various stages of development. Recently, SRM AP signed a landmark MoU with Indian Bank, which will aid students with up to 50 crores for their start-up ideas. SRM AP believes in the power of transformative education and enabling students to be conscientious citizens who can play an instrumental role in nation-building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)