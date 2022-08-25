Educate Girls collaborates with the Government of Rajasthan to train government trainers on using digital technology under 'Train the Trainer' model

Educate Girls signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan on Tuesday, 23rd August. As per the MoU, the non-profit organisation working towards girls' education will implement a 'Train the Trainer' model. The project aims to counter the impact of COVID-19 on children's education across the state by training government teachers on using digital technology to collect real-time data on out-of-school children.

Educate Girls has successfully leveraged technology through digital data collection techniques in identifying out-of-school children in the remotest parts of the state. As part of the MoU, Educate Girls will train a group of district-level trainers and selected government teachers on digital technology for the identification of out-of-school children. The NGO will also support the project implementation and provide data analysis and a real-time data view for planning and coursecorrection. This initiative will be implemented in 33 districts of the state.

Beginning in August2022, this initiative will increase the identification of out-of-school girls and make it easier to enroll and retain them in school. As a result, more girls will be able to complete their primary education.

Talking about the cooperation extended by the government to the implementation partners, Dr. Mohan Lal Yadav, State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Rajasthan, expressed, ''Congratulations to Educate Girls. I wish them all the luck for their future endeavours and guarantee all forms of cooperation at the state and district levels.'' Elaborating on the MoU, Dr Pallavi Singh, Associate Director - Programs, Educate Girls said, ''Educate Girls expects that with this digital technology, teachers will take lesser time in identifying and enrolling out-of-school children and real-time data analysis will be available at the state level. Thanks to the Department of Education for partnering with Educate Girls in this initiative.'' About Educate Girls Educate Girls is a non-profit that focuses on mobilising communities for girls' education in India's rural and educationally backward areas. Working in partnership with the Government, Educate Girls currently operates successfully in over 20,000 villages of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. By engaging with a huge base of community volunteers, Educate Girls helps to identify, enrol, and retain out-of-school girls and to improve foundational skills in literacy and numeracy for all children (both girls and boys).

