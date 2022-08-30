Manav Rachna International Institute Research and Studies collaborates with Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd and Electric One to organise faculty training for their staff under the Skill Next Program

New Delhi, 30th August 2022: Manav Rachna International Institute Research and Studies under Skill Next Program powered by Electric One Mobility Pvt. Ltd is collaborating with leading EV battery manufacturer Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd in association with Electric One to organise faculty training for their staff in order to learn and understand the latest in the electric vehicle segment.

Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd is co-hosting and conducting the faculty trainings program under- ‘Train The Trainer Module’ initiated by ‘Electric One Skill Next Program’, which is powered by Electric One Mobility Pvt. Ltd. The programme is scheduled to start in August and will continue for 6 months to equip the faculty will the technical knowledge and know-how on the subject.

This program is said to in-turn equip the students to be future-ready to meet the emerging demand in the auto industry for EV professionals. Ipower Batteries training session is being designed to give practical and on-ground knowledge about how Lithium-Ion battery technology is used in battery pack assembly and its integration in the EV scooters manufacturing and assembly.

“This is a good start forward for new talent to come forward and join the blooming EV industry which is also looking out for fresh talent with great ideas to improve the same. The faculty of Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Engineering Department was keen on learning the new skills and understand the concepts of Battery and Battery Management Systems. This further motivated Ipower and Electric One to jointly launch this training module for their faculty and students”, said Mr. Vikas Aggarwal, MD & Founder- Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd.

“We visited the Ipower Battery facility in Kundli, Haryana and were shown every aspect of battery manufacturing and assembly from scratch by Ipower’s team. Their world-class R&D facility was equally impressive where we learnt the kind of research work being conducted by the company in the EV domain. Ipower’s commitment to green and clean energy is phenomenal which reflects in their wok and we are looking forward to being a part of this training session in order to learn more about this industry from them”, said Dr Gurpreet Singh Matharoo, Faculty Manav Rachna College of Engineering.

Ipower plant head Mr. Sriprasad along with other personnel will explain the making of a battery, right from Stage 1 of sorting the cells to final packing of the battery. This will help the faculties to identify key areas of challenges and problems faced by the industry and accordingly develop the problem-solving skills in the students to make them future ready.

About Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd- Incorporated in December 2019, with a full-fledged state of the art manufacturing unit in Kundli (Haryana) which has a large capacity energy storage per month, Ipower batteries is aimed at fulfilling the need for such solutions. The company has a strong backing in R&D and experience for over three decades from its parent company which allows them to work on innovative product line for the market. The company’s manufacturing has IMS certified (ISO 9001-2015,14001:2015,45001:2018) for producing high-quality Lithium-Ion batteries. With this they are ready to become the largest Clean Energy Storage Provider in India.

About Electric One Mobility Pvt Ltd- Electric One is the Indo-German multi-brand eMobility franchise store chain in India and abroad. It is a platform for sales and distribution of electric two and three wheelers. The company has on board leading OEM brands and battery supplies and aims to provide pocket friendly mobility solutions and Zero pollution mission.

About Manav Rachna College of Engineering- Established in the year 2004 is a NAAC Accredited A grade institution. It is among the Top 2 Emerging Engineering Institutions of India and has been ranked the number 1 Engineering Institution in India for Research Capability and Placement in the Times Engineering Survey in 2022. Manav Rachna University has been bestowed with QS I-GAUGE, Overall, DIAMOND rating. It has received QS I-GAUGE DIAMOND RATING for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, Faculty Quality, Facilities, and Social Responsibility, and QS I-GAUGE PLATINUM RATING for Employability and Academic Development. All the Engineering Programs offered under the Faculty of Engineering, MRU are approved by the AICTE.

