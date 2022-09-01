Left Menu

Safdarjung Hospital MBBS student hangs herself in hostel room

A handwritten suicide note, found in her diary, revealed that she was unhappy with life, they said.Police reached the spot and found the student of the Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital hanging by her neck with a scarf at a room in the hostel, Deputy Commissioner of Police Southwest Manoj C said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 13:28 IST
A final-year MBBS student at the Safdarjung Hospital here allegedly hanged herself in a hostel room, police said on Thursday.

The police post at the hospital received information about the incident at 3.30 am on Thursday, they said.

The student, a resident of Delhi, was residing at the MBBS Girls Hostel, Safdarjung Hospital.

Police suspect she was under depression. A handwritten suicide note, found in her diary, revealed that she was unhappy with life, they said.

Police reached the spot and found the student of the Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital hanging by her neck with a scarf at a room in the hostel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said. The final-year student was doing her internship at the Safdarjung Hospital, the DCP added.

The room was locked from inside and it was forcibly opened by her friends.

The student was taken to the emergency department of the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Two empty packets of an antidepressant medicine were also found inside the room. The statements of her friends were recorded and no foul play is suspected, they said.

The family members of the student had also reached the spot and their statements are being recorded. Further inquest proceeding is being carried out, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

