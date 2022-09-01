School headmaster sacked for having fake degrees

A government school headmaster was sacked here as his educational degrees were found to be fake, 13 years after he joined the service.

Instructions have also been issued to recover the salary paid to him till now and lodge a fraud case against him. Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Bhupendra Singh said on Thursday that Rohit Kumar Yadav, posted as a headmaster in the Ahibaranpur primary school in Kunda tehsil, was dismissed on Wednesday as he possessed fake BSc and BEd degrees. Singh said Rajnath Yadav, a resident of Prayagraj, had alleged in a complaint to the additional director of the Basic Education Department on February 17 last year that Yadav's degrees were fake.

The department got the degrees verified from Lucknow University.

He said after a notice was issued to him in this case, Yadav demanded a fresh investigation. The fresh investigation re-confirmed that the degrees were fake, Singh said.

