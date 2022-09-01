5th Season of Sakthi Masala's Homepreneur Awards 2022, An Initiative by Brand Avatar - Announcement of 2022 Winners

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Honorable Mayor Ms. R. Priya has inaugurated the grand award ceremony of the 5th season of Sakthi Masala's Homepreneur Awards 2022, an initiative by Brand Avatar which provides a platform to recognize women engaged in home-based ventures in the country. It is an initiative by Brand Avatar, an integrated marketing communications and brand & event management solutions company. The event also attracted the participation of eminent personalities from industries, academia, government, cinema, television and social service organizations such as follows: Ms. Suhasini Maniratnam Indian actress Mr. K. S. Ravikumar Indian film director Mr. Aari Arjunan Indian film Actor Mr. Ravi Muthusamy IPS Ex. ADGP & Social Activist Ms. Thamizhachi Thangapandian Member of Parliament, South Chennai Mr. P Vasu Indian Director Dr. Ishari K Ganesh Founder, chairman and Chancellor of Vels University Dr. Preethaa Ganesh Vice President - Vels Group of Institutions Mr. Ganesh Venkatraman Indian actor Ms. Lakshmy Ramakrishnan Indian actress, director and philanthropist.

Mr. Vaibhav Reddy Indian actor Ms. Vanathi Srinivasan Member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Coimbatore South constituency.

Mr. Manobala Indian film director, producer, actor Mr. CK Kumaravel Co-founder & CEO Naturals Ms. Brinda Sivakumar Indian Singer Ms. Srekala Bharath Musical artist Mr. Sathish Muthukrishnan Indian actor Mr. Ravindhranath Kumar - OPS Ravi Member of Parliament, Theni Ms. Vasuki Bhaskar Indian Fashion & costume designer Mr. Venkatesh Bhat Renowned chef Ms. Sivaangi Krishnakumar Indian actress, playback singer and television personality.

Mr. T. J. Gnanavel Indian film director Ms. Shrutika Indian actress Mr. Sivarajah Ramanathan Mission Director & CEO - Tamil Nadu Startup & Innovation Mission Mr. Santhosh Prathap Indian actor Mr. Blaze Kannan Producer & CEO - Dwarka Productions Mr. Tharshan Thiyagarajah Actor The current edition of the Sakthi Masala's Homepreneur Awards/Suyasakthi Viruthugal 2022, an initiative by Brand Avatar also provided college going girls a platform to share their entrepreneurial ideas, and plans to start, execute and scale up their dream ventures through Sakthi Masala's Homepreneur Awards/Suyasakthi Viruthugal Student edition with the support of YI - Young Indians, Chennai Chapter and GRT Mahalakshmi Vidyalaya as special sponsors. This initiative recognised the best ideas presented by the students. The top 3 winners were awarded with Rs. 1,00,000 cash prize. This year Sakthi Masala's Homepreneur Awards 2022, an initiative by Brand Avatar had tied-up with StartupTN (TANSIM), an initiative of the Government of Tamil Nadu, nurturing a benevolent entrepreneurial ecosystem in the State. Sakthi Masala's Homepreneur Awards 2022, is unique in the sense that it honors home-based business women, instead of corporate talents. The award was instituted in 2017 and so far four seasons have been held. The first three ceremonies took place at Chennai, while the 4th one went digital. From 2000+ registrations, 500 shortlisted candidates attended the jury interview out of which totally 16 category winners, 9 Inspirational woman awardees, 41 special mention awardees and 3 student teams were awarded on stage. Winners list 2022: Category Name City Name Agriculture Ramanathapuram Janani Pratha P Digital Tiruvannamalai Mythili Koyam Gopa Healthcare Trichy Dr R sofialaransa Rajarajan Education Chennai Saraswathy Pandiyan Beauty & Wellness Salem Jeevitha K Technology Coimbatore SAJITHA S Home Retail Salem Tamilselvi Thanikachalam Arts & Culture Kundrathur S. Pushpahelen Kanagaraj Sports Chennai Vinolee Ramalingam Social Tiruppur Roopa Selvanayaki Home Professional Kanyakumari Renjini Thanumalay Perumal Media & Entertainment Namakkal Gowthami Eswaran NRI Coimbatore Sandhya D Prakash Food & Beverages Erode Thilakavathi Mani Outside TN Karnataka Saranya Rajendran Food & Beverages (Special achiever) Chennai Uma Krishnaswamy K Inspirational Women Awardees: Name of the Inspirational women Awardees Organization or Category or Field Ms Meenakshi Arvind Industrialist and Social Activist Ms Bhageerathy Ramamoorthy Anandan trust Ms. Gopika Verma Indian classical dancer and teacher Ms. G Kala - Dance Master Film Dance Master Ms. Madhavi Latha Prathigudupu former national paralympic swimming champion Ms. Bharathi Baskar Public/motivational speaker Ms. Khushbu Sundar Entertainment and Public Life Ms. Hemalatha Annamalai Automobile Entrepreneur Ms. Sudha Kongara Prasad Indian movie Director Selection Process: • The applications were received from June 7th to July 2nd, 2022 • These applications were shortlisted and top candidates were interviewed by the esteemed jury during the jury interview on July 23 & 24, 2022.

• The panel of esteemed Jury members shortlisted nominated women based on: uniqueness of the business, social impact, business challenges, scalability, family impact, and progress & revenue.

• The selected winners from each category were presented with the award at a grand ceremony on 28 August, 2022. The eminent jury panel for the Sakthi Masala's Homepreneur Awards, comprises women achievers from different fields who include: • Ms. Aruna Subramaniam, Management Consultant & Trustee, Bhoomika Trust • Ms. Hema Rukmani, CEO, Thenandal Entertainment • Ms. Jayasree Vummidi, Managing Director - The Lotus Group • Ms. Krithika Radhakrishnan, Arkay Production • Ms. Lakshmi Ravichander, Founder, Event Art • Ms. Latha Rajan, Founder, Ma Foi Strategic Consultants • Dr. Madhu Saran, Founder, River NGO • Dr. Manimekalai Mohan, Founder, SSVM Institutions, Coimbatore • Ms. Nina Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Savera Hotels • Ms. Prasanna Vasanadu, founder and CEO, VR Derma Pvt Ltd • Ms. Poornima Ramaswamy, designer, stylist and entrepreneur • Ms. Radha Sanjeev, Chief Operations Officer, Glosel Group • Ms. Rathna Sivaraman, entrepreneur and media personality • Ms. Ravoofa H.K, Media Mason • Ms. Rinku Mecheri, social entrepreneur, Founder, Chennai Volunteers • Ms. Rukmini Thiagarajan, Director - Chennai One IT Sez • Dr Saranya T. Jaikumar, educational psychologist • Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President, Avtar Career Creators & Flexi Careers India • Ms. Shiny Surendran, accredited sports dietitian, IOC & SDA • Ms. Shylaja Chetlur, actor, entrepreneur, media professional, Shylaar Productions • Dr. Srinisha Maran, Chairperson, Bharath University & Sree Balaji Medical College • Ms. Sushila Ravindranath, senior journalist • Ms. Veena Kumaravel, co-founder, Naturals Salon • Dr. Vimalarani Britto, entrepreneur, educationalist, and social Jury from YI - Young Indians, Chennai Chapter: • Vidya Ragu - a YI Member, Founder Himalaya calling, Skillsgurucool, Womens Bilateral Mastermind - Global Conversations platform on Entrepreneurship • Kavya - Co-founder, Advay Capital, associate member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Below are the prestigious sponsors who have joined hands to successfully execute the event this year. Sakthi Masala, the queen of spices as the household name among the millions today, is the title sponsor of Homepreneur Awards 2022. The event is powered by SSVM Institutions, A school milieu that creates confident, self-assured learners; GRT Jewellers, one of India's foremost jewellery stores; Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital, providing excellent medical education. The Associate sponsor being Milky Mist, always extending hands towards better nutrition. Student edition special sponsor being GRT Mahalakshmi Vidyalaya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)